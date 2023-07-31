Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A helicopter crash over the weekend has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported in Crawford County, Iowa near the town of Deloit. According to the Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association, the helicopter crashed at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 near 310th Street, which is several miles northeast of Deloit.

Several agencies responded to the call and the jaws of life had to be used to get the pilot out. The pilot was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital. There has been no word yet on their current condition.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

