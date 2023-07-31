Rainy and stormy start to the work week.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. Overnight we started to see rain and storms move into the region, and now this morning we are still seeing this system lingering. Besides the much-needed rain, we are seeing a very comfortable start to the day.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across the region, even a few 50s in northern Siouxland, with wind out of the east to southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Dewpoints are also sitting in the 50s and low 60s, which is making it a much cooler start to the morning.

The rest of the day, we will see a mostly to partly cloudy day as our highs climb into the 80s across the area with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then by tonight, the lows will fall into the 60s while clouds start to move, making it partly to mostly cloudy with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Our work week is looking a lot better than last week. Highs won’t be in the 90s but will be in the 80s across the area. We also have multiple chances of showers and storms in Siouxland, especially into the overnight hours.

The next best chance of widespread thunderstorms will be this coming Friday.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.