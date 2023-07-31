A shower chance heading into Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While many of us woke up to some rain in central and western Siouxland, the afternoon brought rather humid conditions to us with highs in the 80s.

Other than a slight chance of an evening thundershower in eastern Siouxland, the night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s with just a light east breeze.

Quite a few clouds will then move in for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and chance of a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Chance of thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night with an isolated thundershowers still possibly leftover on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday on what will likely be the warmest of the days to come as we top out around 90 degrees.

Friday will give us another chance of thunderstorms moving in with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Will those storm chances linger through the weekend?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.