Sioux City Chamber of Commerce announced keynote speaker for their annual dinner

Annual Dinner announcement for Lt. Col. Scott Mann for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Annual Dinner announcement for Lt. Col. Scott Mann for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has announced their next keynote speaker at their annual dinner taking place September 28th.

This will be the 37th year and they’ve had many esteemed guests from politicians to TV personalities and are excited to announce who is next.

“We’re super excited to have Lt. Col. Scott Mann join us for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce annual dinner so what an incredible story,” said Chair of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Christie VerMulm McManamy. “I know he is not a household name yet, but what he has done and what he has partnered with other retired special forces members to do is truly incredible.”

Lt. Col. Scott Mann was part of Operation Pineapple Express which helped rescue and relocate over 1,000 Afghan allies after the US withdrew from Afghanistan.

“He was getting text messages from one of his comrades from Afghanistan who was still there. He was getting death threats from the Taliban. We know where you are. We’re coming for you and your family. So, when things were progressing with the fall of Kabul, they realized that the military was not going to get these individuals out and that they had to do something,” said McManamy.

For more information on how you can attend the dinner and hear Mann speak you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment
KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his wife Sally pose outside the June E. Nylen Cancer...
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment