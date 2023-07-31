Sioux City Chamber of Commerce announced keynote speaker for their annual dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has announced their next keynote speaker at their annual dinner taking place September 28th.

This will be the 37th year and they’ve had many esteemed guests from politicians to TV personalities and are excited to announce who is next.

“We’re super excited to have Lt. Col. Scott Mann join us for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce annual dinner so what an incredible story,” said Chair of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Christie VerMulm McManamy. “I know he is not a household name yet, but what he has done and what he has partnered with other retired special forces members to do is truly incredible.”

Lt. Col. Scott Mann was part of Operation Pineapple Express which helped rescue and relocate over 1,000 Afghan allies after the US withdrew from Afghanistan.

“He was getting text messages from one of his comrades from Afghanistan who was still there. He was getting death threats from the Taliban. We know where you are. We’re coming for you and your family. So, when things were progressing with the fall of Kabul, they realized that the military was not going to get these individuals out and that they had to do something,” said McManamy.

For more information on how you can attend the dinner and hear Mann speak you can visit here.

