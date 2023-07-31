Siouxland Business Spotlight: Siouxland Community Health Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Ranee Ehrich from Siouxland Community Health Center to talk about health services Siouxlanders might need for the upcoming school year. If you would like to learn more, you can call Siouxland Community Health Center at (712) 252-2477 or visit their website slandchc.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.