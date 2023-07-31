Two Iowans return home after circumnavigation to help eradicate Polio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Peter Teahen of Robins has been a member of Rotary International for years and has always dreamt of flying around the world.

He said ”I don’t think I ever for many years ever thought it’d become a reality even the day we took off I wondered can this be reality.”

In 2019 he announced he and his fellow rotary member, experienced aviator, and cousin, John Ockenfels of Shueyville would be doing just that.

The trip was part of Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative.

They faced several obstacles such as the COVID-19 Pandemic, and having to change planes to one that could fly their new route after Russia banned aircraft from NATO and EU countries from entering its airspace.

They took off on their journey from the Eastern Iowa Airport on May 5th visiting 19 countries on 4 continents, and spent time talking with local leaders about their mission.

Teahen said “It created a discussion that hadn’t been a healthy discussion that hadn’t been had in a very long time and that will that will inspire people to rejoin the fight.”

The team spent time in Pakistan, giving children Polio vaccinations.

In total, they raised over $1,000,000 for the Rotary’s Polio Plus Program which provides vaccines to those in need around the globe.

We knew this was the right mission and we knew that you know they’re taking the time to take this flight was the perfect match to to make a difference.

On Sunday, they touched down for the final time.

“To be quite honest with you I was fine with everything. Going across the ocean and all that, you just take that in stride the only time it really got to me is when Peter calls into the tower for the final clearance and the guy says welcome home.” said John Ockenfels

Where over one hundred friends, family members, and loved ones were waiting to great them.

The wife of Peter Teahen, Janet Teahen said “It’s really quite surreal it’s unbelievable just to see them touchdown here made the tears start start flowing let me tell you.”

Ockenfels says the self-funded trip cost around $100,000.

They say it’s money well spent, and the project helps people in Iowa realize while the disease may seem distant... its only a flight away.

Peter Teahen “But there are children there are families all around the world that are suffering from Polio we have to remember we’re blessed in this country right now but we have to end it.”

Donations are still being accepted and will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 2:1.

