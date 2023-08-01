2023 study ranks Iowa the best state to retire

IOWA (CNN) - A new study ranked the best and worst states to retire and some of the results may surprise you.

Bankrate looked at five categories across all 50 states:

Affordability

Overall well-being

The cost and quality of healthcare

Weather

Crime

Last year, Florida ranked number one but the state that came out on top for 2023 was Iowa.

The Hawkeye state was named the best place to retire due to its lower cost of living, affordable but high-quality healthcare and low crime.

The other states that round out the top five places include Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi. Florida dropped to eighth.

Experts say older Americans shouldn’t rule out places that aren’t traditionally top of mind for retirement.

As for the worst states for retiring, the bottom five are all in the Northeast and West -- primarily because of the cost of living. They are:

Massachusetts

Washington state

California

New York

Alaska

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.