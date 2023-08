SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The UNL Haskell Ag Lab will be holding their Science & Ag Family Field Day on Thursday August 10th. The event will run from 9am to 3pm.

The HAL is located east of Concord, NE, at 57905 866 Road.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.