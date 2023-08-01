Back-to-school scams to watch out for as new year begins

While many families have wrapped up their back-to-school shopping, many haven’t.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In only a little over three weeks time, many students will be making their way back through the doors of schools across the state. While many families have wrapped up their back-to-school shopping, many haven’t. Organizations like the Better Business Bureau are warning families who haven’t bought everything yet to be money smart, and watch out for scams along the way.

The BBB is recommending families to shop smart by setting a budget and watching for low prices for items, especially for big-ticket items like electronics. But if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Online shopping has become the main avenue that many go through when shopping for anything now, and it’s much harder to spot a scam.

“We’re going to tell you, you’ve got to dig a little bit deeper and make sure that you’re doing business with someone that’s reputable,” Better Business Bureau VP South Dakota Region Jessie Schmidt said.

Schmidt said much more research is needed when getting more expensive items, especially when sellers of all kinds can be found online. She said that when in doubt, families can look up a business’s rating through the BBB, and always look for reviews, warranties, and prices at other stores before buying.

“You really want to research the brand. You want to make sure that it’s going to last the entirety of your child’s time. Whether they’re in elementary school, or if it’s a laptop or something, in high school or college,” Schmidt said.

To help cut down on confusion and chances for scams as well, school districts have been looking for other options when sending out their school supply list. While many still offer physical copies at local stores, others have also been listing them online with options to buy directly from national retailors. That way, those that make a day out of shopping or just need the supplies in the most convenient way have avenues.

“We’ll have the families that back to school shopping is an event. You know, select a day and we load up the kids, and we go and get new outfits and all the school supplies. And then we have the families that are looking for efficiency. At ten o’clock at night, they can pop online and take a look at what they need,” Sioux Falls School District Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Linda McDaniel said.

