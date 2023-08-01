Dolincheck signs to play professionally in Austria.

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s always fun to see where Siouxland’s stars go after their time in Siouxland ends and we now know the answer for one Morningside Mustang.

That would be Joe Dolincheck the former Star Qb has signed with the Raiders Tirol of the European League of Football. While the squad is located all the way in over in Innsbruck Austria, Dolincheck is not the only Mustang with the Raiders as Defensive end Niklas Gustav also is playing for the squad.

The 2-time NAIA player of the year is joining a 6-2 squad with championship aspirations as they wrap up their regular season.

