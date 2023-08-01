Explorers hoping health leads to wealth in postseason push

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After taking a series win against the Kansas City monarchs the Sioux City Explorers were blessed with a day off on Monday. But with 31 games remaining in the season there is still plenty of work to do.

It has been an absolute roller coaster of a season in Sioux City with the team reaching peaks and going on weeklong win streaks and then falling back down into valleys and find themselves in ruts where they can’t seem to buy a win.

Despite this The X’s are 5 games back from first place in the American Associations West Division and feel that they have been overlooked by those around the league.

Their 34-35 record is deceptive though and the injury bug did bite the X’s in the first half of the season, but with players starting to get healthy again the boys in Sioux City are starting to get even more confident.

“It’s just an injury train I guess, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Explorers Field Manager Steve Montgomery. “But, we got to continue to try to strive and get healthy, and once we get healthy, I think we matchup against especially the upper-level teams in the league it’s just a matter of we haven’t been healthy since game 11.”

