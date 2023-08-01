Explorers hoping health leads to wealth in postseason push

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After taking a series win against the Kansas City monarchs the Sioux City Explorers were blessed with a day off on Monday. But with 31 games remaining in the season there is still plenty of work to do.

It has been an absolute roller coaster of a season in Sioux City with the team reaching peaks and going on weeklong win streaks and then falling back down into valleys and find themselves in ruts where they can’t seem to buy a win.

Despite this The X’s are 5 games back from first place in the American Associations West Division and feel that they have been overlooked by those around the league.

Their 34-35 record is deceptive though and the injury bug did bite the X’s in the first half of the season, but with players starting to get healthy again the boys in Sioux City are starting to get even more confident.

“It’s just an injury train I guess, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Explorers Field Manager Steve Montgomery. “But, we got to continue to try to strive and get healthy, and once we get healthy, I think we matchup against especially the upper-level teams in the league it’s just a matter of we haven’t been healthy since game 11.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Briar Cliff women's basketball head coach Brian Ortmeier addresses his team during a timeout in...
Sudmann & Slaughter announce return to Chargers
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck surveys the field during his record-breaking performance...
Dolincheck signs to play professionally in Austria.
Remsen St. Mary's Dean Harpenau joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to share more on baseball's special...
Coaches Corner: Coach Harpenau shares more on RSM’s redemption story to win Class 1A baseball state title
Explorers walk it off to take series win over Kansas City.
Explorers clinch series win over Kansas City thanks to another walk-off win