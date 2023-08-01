FBI offering $10,000 reward in missing person case from Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The FBI is offering a reward for information about a woman that went missing from Southwest Nebraska back in 2019.

The FBI office out of Omaha, Nebraska is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Sunny Sramek. They are also offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

Authorities say on April 20, 2019, Sramek left Trenton, Nebraska with a man, allegedly for a trip to Omaha. She has not been heard from since.

Sramek was 18 years old at the time and was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. Authorities also say Sramek had a pair of jeans and a hoodie in her possession as well. Sramek also has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY” and a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink.

She was last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer with an Iowa license plate reading HGJ341.

Anyone with information regarding Sramek’s disappearance is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

