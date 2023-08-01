Foggy start to the morning for parts of Siouxland and maybe a few showers by this afternoon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and 60s with dewpoints really close to our actual temperature and calm winds of about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Combine that all together, and we get patchy, dense fog, which is what we are seeing this morning across the region. Especially over into our western counties and towns.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting highs to barely get into the mid-80s, as clouds will be thick today across the region, which will limit our highs. Winds will calm out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then this afternoon, we will see the chance of some light rain showers moving in. The best chance of rain showers will be in our southern counties.

Tonight, lows will be in the 60s. Clouds do start to break apart, some becoming mostly to partly cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated showers overnight tonight.

There is also a chance of a few storms entering southern Siouxland, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has put a few of our counties at a marginal risk of severe weather.

On Wednesday, we could see a few thundershowers passing through the day, but for the most part, it was staying quiet yet cloudy. Highs will only be in the 80s. Then on Thursday, we will see our highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with sunny conditions.

Then this upcoming weekend, we have a chance of storms across the region.

We have all the details in the attached video

