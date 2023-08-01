Governor Reynolds visits Sioux Center Health

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) made her way around the state on Tuesday, including a visit to Sioux Center Health to see the impact of House Study Bill 91, a piece of legislation that had several effects on health care in Iowa.

Reynolds received a tour of the Sioux Center facility this afternoon while also sitting down with administration from three Northwest Iowa hospitals. During the meeting, administrators showed Reynolds the impact the bill has had on rural health care.

“We simply wanted to talk about what some opportunities were in the healthcare field with the individuals that actually impact the policy. They’ve been such great advocates for us in health care and we want to thank them very much for all that they’ve done so far,” said Sioux Center Health’s CEO Cory Nelson. “Ultimately we want to be partners with them moving forward as we develop new policies and as ways to address workforce issues, access to care, and all of those things that impact the quality of life in our rural communities.”

Reynolds and Northwest Iowa healthcare administrators were also able to discuss the potential for the future of their partnership.

“The biggest ask is that we remain a partnership because that’s what we are. You know, the government makes the policies, and we have to carry out the policies. Just making sure we keep those connections and dialogues moving forward, that simply is our discussion point,” said Nelson. “Having those opportunities to connect and having those open discussion was really great and that’s what we want to continue.”

House Study Bill 91 affected Iowa health care in the following ways once it was signed:

Provided $2 million to pregnancy resource centers.

Allowed Iowans to receive prescription-free birth control from a pharmacy.

Limited the amount of money Iowans could receive through a medical malpractice lawsuit.

Offered paid parental leave for Iowa state employees.

Shored up rural health care with a new rural emergency hospital designation and new OB-GYN fellowships.

During Governor Reynold’s interview with KTIV, she noted that she’ll continue to work on essential health care for rural Iowa communities.

