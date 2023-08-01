Mandatory water restrictions lifted in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake has lifted its mandatory water restrictions as of Aug. 1.

City officials say the Level 3 mandatory water conservation measures were lifted but Level 2 voluntary conservation measures remain in effect. This is because of the continuing hot, dry weather.

Voluntary water conservation measures include:

Avoid watering lawns or flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Outdoor pools should not be filled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. without a permit.

No new lawn seeding or sod installation should be done without a permit.

Drinking water sources should not be used for dust control or construction purposes.

Vehicle washing should be minimized.

Avoid power washing. Sweep sidewalks and driveways rather than hosing them down.



The City of Storm Lake plans to continue working on reducing its water consumption during the conservation period. Their plan is to limit the watering of public properties, ball fields and the golf course. They also plan to limit hydrant flushing, curtail the use of fountains and limit city vehicle washing.

Part of the reason the mandatory water restrictions were lifted is that two of Storm Lake’s water supply wells are back online after going through repairs.

