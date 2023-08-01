Mandatory water restrictions lifted in Storm Lake, IA

(MGN / Pixy.org)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake has lifted its mandatory water restrictions as of Aug. 1.

City officials say the Level 3 mandatory water conservation measures were lifted but Level 2 voluntary conservation measures remain in effect. This is because of the continuing hot, dry weather.

Voluntary water conservation measures include:

  • Avoid watering lawns or flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Outdoor pools should not be filled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. without a permit.
  • No new lawn seeding or sod installation should be done without a permit.
  • Drinking water sources should not be used for dust control or construction purposes.
  • Vehicle washing should be minimized.
  • Avoid power washing.
    • Sweep sidewalks and driveways rather than hosing them down.

The City of Storm Lake plans to continue working on reducing its water consumption during the conservation period. Their plan is to limit the watering of public properties, ball fields and the golf course. They also plan to limit hydrant flushing, curtail the use of fountains and limit city vehicle washing.

Part of the reason the mandatory water restrictions were lifted is that two of Storm Lake’s water supply wells are back online after going through repairs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his wife Sally pose outside the June E. Nylen Cancer...
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment

Latest News

Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.
Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire
Multiple fire departments were called to a Northwest Iowa cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire in Crawford County destroys cattle barn
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
Sunny Sramek
FBI offering $10,000 reward in missing person case from Nebraska