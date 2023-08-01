Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Robert Fortin

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Robert Fortin.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Fortin is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole for lascivious acts with a child. Fortin is a registered sex offender.

He is described as a 23-year-old man who is 6′4″ tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Fortin’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

