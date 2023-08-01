South Sioux City firefighters say they don’t have enough staff to keep up with calls

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City firefighters are speaking out tonight, warning of a “public safety crisis” caused by a lack of staff.

Firefighters from the local union say there are only three firefighters on duty at any one time. That’s one firefighter less than the industry standard. And that’s causing burnout in the department, and causing concern in the community.

South Sioux City Fire Captains Zach Daniels and Qwinn Wright describe responding to vehicle fires, accidents and even medical calls by themselves. That’s because, with only three fighters on duty each day, two normally handle the first call that comes in with the others left to fend for themselves

“The reason we’re calling a public safety crisis is because we’ve reached a breaking point. Our firefighters are starting to suffer from burnout. They’re tired,” said Qwinn Wright, a shop steward with South Sioux City Firefighters Local 644.

Data provided by the union shows call volume has increased since 2018. Back then, the fire department increased its staff to nine total full-time firefighters, where it remains today.

But more importantly, the firefighters say, is the number of simultaneous calls, which have also climbed. In 2018, the data shows 268 simultaneous calls for the year, with the number spiking to 342 by 2022.

“Nine people to start off with in 2018 was a good stepping stone,” said Daniels. “(But now) we really need to substantially step up our staffing.”

City Administrator Lance Hedquist agrees the city needs more firefighters. But he made it clear, the city council would need to increase taxes to make that happen.

“We also know that the fire department costs a lot of money. Every time you hire one additional fireman that costs you $85,000,” said Hedquist.

Both the city and the union, acknowledge the five firefighters hired in 2018 had their salaries, at least partially, paid by grants. But those salaries then fell to the city to pay when the grant expired. Now the city has asked the union to study other cities and determine how they paid for an increase in firefighters. But union firefighters previously sent the South Sioux City Council a letter, asking for action now.

Right now, the department doesn’t have a fire chief, but a new one will take over in September 2023.

