Storms possible for some heading into Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a lot of clouds across the region on Tuesday as a few sprinkles were trying to fall in some areas as well.

Clouds will be sticking around into Tuesday night and late in the night there could be a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially in the southern parts of Siouxland, as lows will stay quite warm in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will give us a little bit of sunshine from time to time and we’ll see some isolated thunderstorms potentially developing throughout the day with central and southern Siouxland likely being the more favored area with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday continues to look like the warmest of the days to come with highs around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We could again start to see as slight chance of a thunderstorm from late Thursday into Thursday night, although the chances of some rain could become better on Friday with highs on Friday near 80 degrees.

Storms could linger into the weekend and some of those on Saturday have the potential of becoming severe.

