Sudmann & Slaughter announce return to Chargers

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s always nice in college athletics to have a bit of experience, senior leadership is key especially in a league as demanding as the GPAC and good news for Briar Cliff women’s basketball 2 senior leaders announced they are returning to the squad.

One of those is Konnor Sudmann, the Treynor Iowa native had been a force for the Chargers since arriving at the Cliff in 2019. In her time at Briar Cliff Sudmann has posted an average of 14.5 points and 4.4 boards per game and led the team in scoring last season posting a total of 599 points on the year.

Also returning is the team’s third leading scorer Payton Slaughter but Slaughter brings more than just her scoring, playing with an intensity few can match head coach Brian Ortmeier believes Slaughters defense helps the team even more than last season’s double digit scoring average.

Needless to say, Ortmeier is glad to see these two back in blue.

“To have their leadership back to have their skillsets back and they’re just great people and even better players,” said Ortmeier. “And, I think again, we’re just very fortunate to have them. And you can see it on social media all the excitement and stuff, so I can’t wait to see them out there at practice this fall.”

The Chargers will open action with a scrimmage against Iowa Central on Saturday October 21st at the Newman Flanagan Center.

