Tax Free Holiday kicks off back to school preparations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The school year is right around the corner, and Iowa’s Tax-Free Holiday, a way to help families save when they stock up for school, starts Friday.

Saving money is on everyone’s shopping list for back to school. On August 4-5, there’s no sales tax on qualifying clothing and shoes priced at less than $100.

‘Once Upon a Child’ is preparing by loading their clothing racks with popular clothing items in all youth sizes.

“We’ve been saving Nike, Under Armor, Adidas, all of those types of shoes, so we’ll have those out too,” said Lilliana Martinez, assistant manager. “Then we’ll have a lot of our name brand clothes out too that we just had for back to school.”

Stores are packing their sales floors with as much merchandise as they can fit in before Friday morning, especially new shoes, which for many are a necessity when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“It’s a really big weekend for us,” said Katie Weber, Shoe Carnival store manager. “It’s kind of bigger than Black Friday, this is ‘A Shoes Christmas’ and everybody needs shoes so, if you need your P.E. shoes, you need your everyday shoes, and we got families covered.”

One thing to keep in mind, the sales tax break only applies to items that sell for $100 or less. Other accessories, such as watches and jewelry, are also not included.

This tax holiday is bringing major business to some companies in the Siouxland area. ‘Envy My Closet’ is closing down their store for three days just to restock all of their new fall clothing for this upcoming weekend.

“When you are buying for kids, it’s better to buy in bulk, especially when we’re just bringing out all the new fresh merchandise, you get kind of the best selection,” said store owner Britni Hilts. “But we still continue to buy weekly and put new merchandise out weekly.”

Using coupons or discounts will not reduce the price of an item. So, if the item you’re buying is over $100, it will be taxed no matter what.

