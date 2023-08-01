Tenants of collapsed Davenport apartment died from asphyxiation

The three men killed in the downtown Davenport structural collapse of their apartment building died from multiple blunt force injuries and asphyxiation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three men killed in the downtown Davenport structural collapse of their apartment building died from multiple blunt force injuries and asphyxiation.

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died from lack of oxygen while in the rubble at 324 Main Street in Davenport on May 28. The manner of deaths were listed as accidents. No times of death were provided.

The state said the type of asphyxiation was “mechanical.” According to the National Institute of Health, that term is used to describe crush injuries or the positioning of the body preventing breathing.

City staff said three bodies were recovered from the rubble: Colvin on June 3 at 11:59 a.m., Hitchcock on June 4 at 12:25 p.m., and Prien on June 5 at 2:30 a.m.

On May 30, Hitchcock’s mother Linda Feliksiak told a KWQC reporter that she didn’t believe he was still alive.

The same day, Colvin’s cousin, Preston McDowell, reacted to the city’s news conference about plans to dismantle the rest of the building.

“Y’all want to tear down the building, and you know, you got five people still unaccountable for, help me understand that,” McDowell said.

City staff said they delayed announcing the recovery of the bodies to notify all the families.

Dismantling of the building was completed on June 21, with cleanup following.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his wife Sally pose outside the June E. Nylen Cancer...
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment

Latest News

Sunny Sramek
FBI offering $10,000 reward in missing person case from Nebraska
The three men killed in the downtown Davenport structural collapse of their apartment building...
Tenants of collapsed Davenport apartment died from asphyxiation
Tax Free Holiday kicks off back to school preparations
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Robert Fortin