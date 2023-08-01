Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony held in North Sioux City

Vietnam Veteran Steve Vonminden, center, was part of a pinning ceremony in North Sioux City on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Vietnam Veteran Steve Vonminden, center, was part of a pinning ceremony in North Sioux City on Tuesday, Aug. 1.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2023
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) hosted a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony in North Sioux City Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Park.

The ceremony celebrates veterans with a challenge coin and pin.

Many veterans from Vietnam were not welcomed home when they returned, and this has become a way to do that.

“Program that we’ve have been doing the last three or four years across the state looking Vietnam veterans and Vietnam era veterans in the eye and telling them ‘Welcome home a grateful nation thanks you for your service,’” said U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson.

Steve Vonminden is a Vietnam veteran that received a pin and challenge coin and is happy to finally receive something for his service.

“It means a lot to me. When we came back from Vietnam nothing was given to you (but) a plane ticket home. This is the first thing I’ve gotten since I got back,” said Vonminden.

If you or someone you know is a Vietnam Veteran and would like to be nominated, visit here.

The nomination program ends in 2025.

