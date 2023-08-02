Areas of fog possible tonight with warmer weather Thursday

Future Track Fog
Future Track Fog(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Heavy rain fell in southern Siouxland Wednesday morning with places like Little Sioux, IA seeing 4.30″ of rain which caused areas of flooding down to the south.

While an isolated shower could be around Wednesday evening, the rest of the night will turn quieter with skies staying mostly cloudy and some areas of fog forming with lows in the upper 60s.

After some morning fog on Thursday, we’ll be seeing decreasing clouds and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

Chances of thunderstorms will then start to move back into the picture on Friday and into Saturday as well with highs on Friday in the low 80s and we’ll then fall into the upper 70s on Saturday.

Cooler rain showers will then be a possibility on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Will that cooler weather stick around for long next week?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Parts of Siouxland are waking up to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
