Around Siouxland: Siouxland African Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland African Association will be holding their 8th annual Siouxland African Festival on Saturday August 12th from 1-8pm. This will be held at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

This is free to attend, and will include food, drinks, entertainment, and music throughout the festival.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information here.

