Around Siouxland: Siouxland African Festival

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland African Association will be holding their 8th annual Siouxland African Festival on Saturday August 12th from 1-8pm. This will be held at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

This is free to attend, and will include food, drinks, entertainment, and music throughout the festival.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.
Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire
Sunny Sramek
FBI offering $10,000 reward in missing person case from Nebraska
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing

Latest News

Around Siouxland: UNL Haskell Ag Lab Science & Ag Family Field Day
Around Siouxland: UNL Haskell Ag Lab Science & Ag Family Field Day
Around Siouxland: Adams Homestead Celebration
Around Siouxland: Adams Homestead Celebration
Around Siouxland: Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Around Siouxland: Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Around Siouxland: Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Around Siouxland: Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake