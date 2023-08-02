Cancer hitting close to home leads a Sioux City mom to cycle for donations

JoAnn Sawin talking about the reason she wanted to join the 2023 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride
JoAnn Sawin talking about the reason she wanted to join the 2023 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The World Health Organization says cancer is the leading cause of death, worldwide accounting for 10 million deaths in 2020.

For JoAnn Sawin, cancer has left its mark on four members of her family. Now, she’s found a way to make a difference.

”Like I said, every time it’s a gut punch,” said Sawin, a Sioux City resident and cyclist for the 2023 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride.

For Sawin the gut punches started with her 23-year-old niece, who passed away from gastric cancer.

“Six months before her wedding day,” said Sawin. “So that was our first touch with cancer.”

In 2014, doctors diagnosed her husband with prostate cancer. Not even two years later, doctors said her son had testicular cancer. And, earlier this year, Sawin’s daughter was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. But this family doesn’t give up.

“You’re not going to take us down, we’re going to fight back,” said Sawin. “We’re going to fight back really hard.”

Fighting back starts by moving forward. In this case, pedaling, forward. Sawin will pedal one segment of a coast-to-coast bike ride to raise money for the “V Foundation,” which donates regularly to cancer research.

“I can’t do a lot, especially as a mother you would like to take the cancer away from your children, so this is one way I can do it,” said Sawin. “I can pedal across America and raise money so that there’s less children being diagnosed with cancer.”

Sawin’s ride starts Sept. 13 in Boise, Idaho. It ends 225 miles later in Salt Lake City, Utah. She will ride her lucky bike, “Grace,” on the journey.

“I decided that it was by the grace of God that I’ve been able to do this, so I named her Grace,” said Sawin.

Sawin said she has been fortunate that her kids, and husband, had good outcomes following their cancer battles. She credits early action.

“Know your body, because in everybody’s situation, they notice the lump and we got into our physician right away,” said Sawin.

If you want to donate, or if you want to learn more about the Bristol Myers Squibb 2023 “Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride”, you’ll find a link to a website here.

