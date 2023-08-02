Cherokee Locker moves into new, larger location

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023
CHEROKEE, IOWA (KTIV) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused some meatpackers to temporarily shut down, choking the nation’s supply of meat to all corners of the country.

The supply chain problems stoked interest in smaller meat lockers that could meet local demand. One local meat locker in Cherokee, Iowa is expanding after being funded by local investors.

Three months ago, the new meat locker in Cherokee, Iowa, opened for business. It’s an expansive location off of Highway 59.

“We do beef, we do pork. And typically, the pork that’s raised in this area is outstanding, and so it allows us to make a very quality product,” Cherokee Locker Board President John Nitz said.

It’s a larger facility than the Cherokee locker that served the community from the old downtown location. The project was made possible by more than 70 shareholders, who had a mission in mind for an expansion and a better location for the locker.

U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra, who represents Western Iowa, said a facility like this will help create competition, especially when the supply chain is tight.

“This is what we need, we need to create more competition, we saw during the COVID issues, that we have four main packers in this in this country, and they suppress price, they shut down line speeds, and this gives our producers more opportunity. That’s why I want to see these all over the state of Iowa,” Feenstra said.

During the pandemic, state grant programs were created for meat lockers. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says these grant programs have allowed lockers to expand.

“It’s being well used. We’re seeing expansion all over the state, new facilities, and even old facilities that are upgrading. So I think there’ll be a continued interest in that. And frankly, I think we’re going to see a whole lot more of this activity,” Naig said.

While the Cherokee Locker has only been open for a few months, there’s hope for more potential expansion in the future.

