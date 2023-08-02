Explorers walk-off Fargo-Moorhead in extra innings to open series with win

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers open the season with 100 regular season games in front of them, but now they’re down to just 31 games.

That’s all that remains for the Sioux City Explorers for the American Association regular season, but they of course have their eyes on one of those four playoff spots.

The Explorers are back home to open a series with the second place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The X’s were shut out for the first time all season on Sunday but look to get back on track here.

X’s were already up 2-0 in the bottom of the first and Miguel Sierra adds to that as he gets one to roll to shallow right. RedHawks cant find a way with that one so in comes Kyle Kasser making it 3-0 Explorers.

In the bottom of the second, Matt Lloyd crushes this one way out to center field. That leaves plenty of time for Scott Ota to come around from second extending the X’s lead to 4-2.

But the RedHawks would even this one out in the top of the fourth as Scott Schreiber fires one out to left field. That scores two to tie this game up at 5-5.

This one would take 12 innings to decide but the Explorers walk it off in the bottom of the 12th to take the 10-9 win.

