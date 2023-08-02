Healthbeat 4: Commercial driver medical examinations

(KTIV) - It’s the first day of August and you might be thinking of back-to-school physicals but there are certain careers that also require an extensive check-up.

Think of how many truck drivers you see on a single commute to work or home. Everyone needs a physical exam.

“Our role is to make sure a driver is physically and mentally able to operate a vehicle,” said Sarah Plueger.

Plueger is a Physician Assistant at CNOS and is one of the medical staff members in Siouxland certified to perform Commercial Driver Medical Examinations (CDME) also known as DOT physicals.

It’s all about public safety and environmental safety.

“What we’re trying to identify when we do these exams is if there is any medical condition that is going to cause sudden or gradual incorporation when they’re driving or operating a commercial vehicle,” added Plueger.

At CNOS, they say they do hundreds to 1,000 CDME physicals a year between their two staff members certified by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrations National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

Plueger said, “DOT kind of is an umbrella term for a lot of different groups and agencies, you think of railroad, pilots, and commercial drivers so the better term we light to use for this is commercial driver medical exams or CDME.”

Plueger wants to debunk a common myth when it comes to health conditions and getting the green light from a CDME.

Diabetics were previously having to apply to be exempt if they were put on insulin.

“I think a lot of diabetic drivers push back at their treating clinicians, if they were recommended insulin say they were having a hard time keeping it under control. Now in the last few years that has changed so that decision is now more on the medical examiner now. So we can actually certify drivers on insulin now but there are specific requirements that have to be met,” said Plueger.

