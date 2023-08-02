Hometown History: Sergeant Bluff Historical Museum

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Sergeant Bluff, a city named after Sergeant Charles Floyd has a rich history.

“Probably the most original thing we have is the original urn that was made for Sergeant Floyd and Sergeant Floyd died on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and the brickyard made an urn for them to put his bones in and they found out that the urn was too small,” said Museum Curator Dan Hunter.

Too small to hold the remains of Sergeant Charles Floyd, the only member of the Lewis & Clark expedition to die on the journey. That’s just one of the treasures you can find in the Sergeant Bluff Historical Museum. The museum has been in its current building on 4th Street since 2006 which used to be an old bus barn now through donations, they have filled it up with historical artifacts.

“We have our second graders and kids from school come in and this is the hearse, and we always tell them that there’s a person buried in there and his initials are ‘M-T.’ And then his last name is ‘Box.’ And then we said, ‘now you gotta say it really fast,’ and it’s ‘empty box,’” explained Hunter.

The museum shows the history of the town that sits within the Loess Hills. It’s divided into sections. One section shows the history of the schools. It features an old wooden school bus and a chalkboard that was used in 1917 in the old school building.

There are sections for law enforcement and first responders. They feature old uniforms, such as an aluminum suit that was used at the airport. There are old fire tools, too. Plus, there’s a section dedicated to the history of the military that showcases a display case full of old combat gear.

“I think you’ve got to really look at your past to really see where you’re going in your future all, so I think that people like to look at things, remember things,” said Hunter.

Hunter said it is the volunteers working hard that allow the museum to continue to grow.

“There’s like seven or eight of us that are very, very active that do things here at the museum. And it takes all of us to do this,” said Hunter.

