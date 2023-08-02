Iowa senior living facility says residents need to pay $450 to keep using local pharmacy

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KTIV) - A senior living facility in Northwest Iowa is requiring residents to pay $450 per month if they want to continue to use local pharmacies to fill their prescriptions.

Twila and Dave Woolworth say a letter they received from the Holstein Senior Living Facility doesn’t pass the smell test. They’re family members of a loved one living at the facility. And they’re frustrated by what they view as a false choice: pay $450 and keep using the local pharmacy for prescriptions, or go with the facility’s preferred pharmacy.

“All of these people have lived in this community, their whole life. And they’re using pharmacies they’ve used their whole life and they know them,” said Twila Woolworth, the daughter-in-law of a Holstein Senior Living resident.

According to a letter we obtained, if a resident is “medication managed” by the staff, they can avoid the fee by switching to Heartland Pharmacy. The letter is dated July 10 and asked residents to respond by August 1. You can read the full letter below.

“The more you read it, you know, anger kind of kicks in. It ain’t right. If you feel like you’re being forced to do something, if you don’t do this, we’re gonna give you an extra fee,” said Dave Woolworth, the son of someone inside the facility.

And the family wanted to make it clear their loved one has received excellent care at the facility in Holstein. In other words, their problem is with the corporate office.

“They tend to be a little short-handed at times, but that’s pretty common. But, otherwise, they give her very good care. So we don’t have any complaints,” said Bryan Woolworth, the son of a resident.

The Woolworth family said they’ll have to sign and switch over to the new pharmacy because they can’t afford an additional $450 charge per month.

KTIV contacted the state agency that regulates senior living facilities. The agency hadn’t seen the letter until we sent them a copy. It’s known as the Department of Inspections and Appeals and Licensing.

A spokesperson told us there’s no law or rule “when it comes to a choice of pharmacy for tenants of an assisted living program.” However, the spokesperson said the facility is supposed to give tenants 30 days’ notice before requiring them to use a specific pharmacy.

The spokesperson did not respond when asked if the state would require the facility to extend its signature deadline, which only allowed for 21 days.

A spokeswoman for the facility’s parent company, Jaybird Senior Living, declined an on-camera interview. But she said the facility won’t start charging the fee until the 30-day notice period has passed. And, finally, she said, “The use of a long-term care pharmacy is a standard practice within the senior housing industry.”

The spokeswoman said there have been no reported safety issues with the local pharmacies some residents were using.

“The use of the long-term care pharmacy allows us to meet many regulatory requirements that our licensed assisted living community is required to meet which include safe medication dispensing systems, medication reviews, medication reconciliation, consultation with healthcare providers, and access to a pharmacist at all times. Their specialized services and knowledge help us to improve medication management and assure our residents’ medications needs are met effectively and efficiently,” the company said in a statement.

