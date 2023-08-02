National Night Out is back in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Communities from coast to coast came together tonight to get to know their neighbors and law enforcement.

During tonight’s National Night Out, families gathered at eight locations across Sioux City to enjoy free food, face painting, and games like basketball, Bingo and a firehose battle.

National Night Out is an effort to get neighbors involved in crime prevention, partnerships with police, and neighborhood relationships.

“I look forward just interacting with the kids,” says Sgt. Tom Gill. “So, usually I bring a football to every event I go to, I’ll go out and buy some footballs and they like to play some football, just toss it back and forth and by the end of the night someone will be going home with a football.”

Local law enforcers joined events at eight locations across Sioux City. The kids loved spending time with police officers and firefighters, and taking the opportunity to get to know their classmates before the school year starts.

“I can’t really honestly remember, but I’m pretty sure I’ve been coming since I was like three or five, I’ve been going a lot of years,” says Sophia Boulware, 6th grader. “There’s not really a year that I missed.”

The National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of August every year.

