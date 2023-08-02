Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa

A Nebraska basketball player is one of seven people charged with tampering with records related to illegal sports betting at University of Iowa and Iowa State.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska basketball player is one of seven people charged with tampering with records related to illegal sports betting at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis is accused of using his older brother’s identity to place bets using the FanDuel sportsbook platform between February 20, 2021 and December 27, 2022. Ulis was a basketball player on the University of Iowa basketball team from fall 2020 - spring 2023.

According to court documents, Ulis made approximately 1,850 mobile or online wagers -- totaling more than $34,800. Over 740 of those bets were allegedly made before he turned 21, which is the legal age to bet in Iowa.

At least one wager was placed on a University of Iowa sporting event and over 430 wagers were placed on NCAA sanctioned basketball and football games.

Regardless of age, NCAA rules don’t allow student-athletes to participate in any gambling activity that involves intercollegiate or professional athletics.

The Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team is in Spain but Ulis did not travel with the team.

Other athletes charged with tampering with records related to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities include:

  • Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, age 22
  • Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson, age 20
  • Iowa State offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, age 21
  • Former Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, age 25, now plays for Denver Broncos
  • Iowa Hawkeye kicker Aaron Blom, age 21
  • Former Iowa Hawkeye baseball player Gehrig Christiansen, age 20
