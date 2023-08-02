Parts of Siouxland are waking up to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Much of the region is waking up to calm and cloudy skies, but down south we are seeing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moving through. I even saw a few flash flood warnings and thunderstorm warnings this morning in southern counties.

The rest of the morning we will see the heavy rain and storms start to move out, and the rest of the day we will have a cloudy day across the region. Highs are only getting into the 80s across the region, which is near to below average for this time of year. This afternoon, we could see more thunderstorms developing in southern Siouxland.

Tonight, lows will be in the 60s across the area, with wind out of the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but for the most part, I see a dry night ahead. For the most part, we will see mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a calm day here in Siouxland, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s and wind out of the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Unfortunately, we won’t see a lot of sunshine; it will be on the cloudy side.

Then, looking into this upcoming weekend, Siouxland will be dealing with more rain and storms. We are forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms and rain for Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday. Right now, we are not forecasting anything severe, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest is coming up on News 4 at Noon.

