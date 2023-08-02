Sioux City brings in hundreds of people for “Main Street Iowa Open 4 Business Pitch Contest”

The judges on the stage preparing to announce the grant winners
The judges on the stage preparing to announce the grant winners(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Some of Iowa’s most innovative small businesses pitched their plans to the state’s economic development leaders, and even the governor, for a chance at grant money Tuesday night at an event hosted by Sioux City.

Think of the “Main Street Iowa Open 4 Business Pitch Contest” like “Shark Tank”. It saw five Iowa entrepreneurs pitching their plans to economic development leaders. Sioux City’s RE/MAX City Centre hosted the showcase.

“For us to be able to host 200 plus people in here from all over the state, showcasing an iconic re-imagined building in downtown Sioux City but then keeping them in the heart of downtown Sioux City for them to disperse into 4th Street, Pearl Street, The Hard Rock, Marto, and enjoy everything in between,” said Jeff Carlson with RE/MAX.

The four-day event began Tuesday night. For the director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Sioux City was the perfect place.

“I could not be prouder as not only the Director of Economic Development for the state, but actually as someone from Sioux City,” said Debi Durham, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director.

Hosting this event can open doors for future entrepreneurs in northwest Iowa.

“How can we show businesses in our community that these programs exist, this is not only for the Eastern side of the state, Iowa City, Des Moines, what have you,” said Carlson. “If you have a great concept or a great idea you can submit that to Main Street Iowa.”

Giving grants to small businesses is nothing new for the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The agency has done it for years, helping small businesses grow across the state.

Here’s how this round of grants was given out:

$5,000 went to businesses in Mount Vernon and West Branch, Iowa.

$10,000 went to a business from Ottumwa.

$15,000 went to a Cedar Rapids business.

And the big prize of $20,000 went to a business in Keokuk.

