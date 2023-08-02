Sioux City Police talk road safety as motorcycle traffic increases on Siouxland roads ahead of Sturgis week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is this weekend in South Dakota.. meaning there will be more bikes on the road this week in Siouxland.

According to Sioux City Police, there have been 209 fatal accidents on Iowa roads in 2023. Of those, 32 have involved motorcycles.

In Iowa, motorcycle riders do not have to wear a helmet on the road, but Sioux City Police say wearing one may save your life in an accident.

“Most of the fatalities that happen in motorcycle crashes, are simply because the driver of the motorcycle didn’t have a helmet on. So I always recommend getting a good helmet,” said Sgt. Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department. “Always wear that helmet. Because you may be the best motorcycle rider out there, you still have to worry about the other cars that may not see or hear you coming.”

And it isn’t just those on motorcycles that need to be vigilant, but drivers on the roads as well.

”Always double-check your mirrors, your blind spots, look over your shoulder,” said Sgt. Gill. “Be cognizant that there are more motorcycles out there. Just like bicycles. There’s more motorcycle traffic. Always be aware that there may be someone else beside you on the roadway.”

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place this Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 13th in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.