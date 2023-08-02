SportsFource Champion: Remsen St. Mary’s senior boys leave behind a legacy of success across multiple sports

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - When it comes to high school sports in Iowa, the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are a team that always seem to make a run in multiple sports.

And their most recent group of graduating seniors leave their high school careers with success across more than just one sport.

It was Friday July 21 when the Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team got a shot at redemption. After finishing one-run short in the 2022 state championship game, the Hawks got the job done this season.

“I mean, we’ve been here the past two years. There’s just no better way to end your high school career. I mean, us seniors, we worked so hard just to get to this, just to have this accomplishment. And for it to happen your senior year, I mean, nothing better,” said Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s senior.

“You guys have a chance of redemption. And you know, that’s the beauty of this... you seniors, we have eight starters back, and you guys have a chance to get it back,” said Dean Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s baseball head coach.

And get it back, they did. A Hawks roster full of eight seniors end their very decorated high school careers with yet another state title.

“I mean, ever since T-K, kindergarten, we’ve been competitive. So competitive, like during recess just playing football and all that. We’ve just been so hard working. We knew we always want to win state championships to put on for little town of Remsen. Just for to end with a state championship, there’s no better feeling,” said Ortmann.

It’s been a special bond for this group of seniors sticking by each other’s sides through football, basketball and baseball. They showcased their tremendous skill, but also showed a competitiveness like no other.

They’ve gone to state all four years in football and basketball, and have made five trips for baseball. They now have won three state titles across those sports.

“I mean through all the adversity, all the injuries, we all just stuck together,” said Ortmann.

They all could’ve been done after graduating in May, but they still had unfinished business they wanted to accomplish.

“I really couldn’t imagine going out any other way. All the hard work we’ve been putting in from then until now. Then all of us staying out in baseball. Some of us could have quit if we weren’t playing, but they all stayed out, did their role, and we stuck together as a family and got the job done finally,” said Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s senior.

A group of competitors that now leave behind a lasting legacy at Remsen St. Mary’s.

“They’ve got some big shoes to fill, but this group is excellent leadership. We’re going to miss them. Great guys and we’re blessed to have them,” said Harpenau.

