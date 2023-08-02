Iowa woman uninjured after SUV collides with train

By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SANBORN, Iowa (KUOO) - A woman was uninjured after she collided with a train Tuesday in Northwest Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, just after 1 p.m., an SUV collided with a train at a crossing located west of Sanborn.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Lindsey Reese of Lake Park, Iowa was driving the SUV on Redwing Ave when she approached the train crossing. Reese told deputies that she thought the train was stopped and attempted to go through the crossing, but ended up colliding with the side of the locomotive.

The engineer and a conductor in the locomotive were not injured.

Damage to the SUV was estimated at $4,000 while the locomotive received some scuff marks.

