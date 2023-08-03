Families enjoy first day of Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Summer in Siouxland means it’s fair season.

The Woodbury County fair began Wednesday in Moville. Even on the first day, there were lots of activities going on at the fair.

Throughout the day they held a shows for horses, dairy goats, Alpacas and Llamas, plus judging for livestock and much more.

People could also enjoy shows on the free stage, Motorcross Grand Stand Event, and, of course, there were lots of food vendors to choose from.

”I am looking forward to seeing a lot of different people here. We have all of our different families, you have a sport family, you have your family family, this is my fair family. Its a very fun time of the year for me and I’m looking forward to seeing them,” said Addy Johnson, First Princess of the Woodbury County fair.

The Woodbury County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Moville. For a list of all their activities, click here.

