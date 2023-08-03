Families enjoy first day of Woodbury County Fair

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Summer in Siouxland means it’s fair season.

The Woodbury County fair began Wednesday in Moville. Even on the first day, there were lots of activities going on at the fair.

Throughout the day they held a shows for horses, dairy goats, Alpacas and Llamas, plus judging for livestock and much more.

People could also enjoy shows on the free stage, Motorcross Grand Stand Event, and, of course, there were lots of food vendors to choose from.

”I am looking forward to seeing a lot of different people here. We have all of our different families, you have a sport family, you have your family family, this is my fair family. Its a very fun time of the year for me and I’m looking forward to seeing them,” said Addy Johnson, First Princess of the Woodbury County fair.

The Woodbury County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Moville. For a list of all their activities, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.
Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire
Sunny Sramek
FBI offering $10,000 reward in missing person case from Nebraska
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing

Latest News

Iowa State Auditor explains ‘watchdog’ role of State Appeal Board - clipped version
Families enjoy first day of Woodbury County Fair
Grassley Visits Kooima Company
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battle house fire in Morningside