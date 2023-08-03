Foggy morning for all of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are waking up to dense fog across Siouxland. Visibility is less than one mile in most locations in the region, which has caused much of the area to be placed under a dense fog advisory until later this morning (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.).

The reason for the fog is temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with dewpoints also in the 60s and 70s, which is why we are dealing with the dense fog this morning. The winds are also calm across the region, with cloudy skies overhead, even though much of the area is dealing with fog and can’t see the sky.

The fog will eventually lift, and we will see a cloudy and muggy day in the area with temperatures in the 80s across the area. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then this afternoon we could see the slightest of chances of seeing some light rain showers trying to develop, but the chance is very small in Siouxland.

Tonight the clouds will try to move out of the area, becoming partly cloudy, but by the later night hours, they will return, making it cloudy once again. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then, looking at our Friday, it will be another cloudy day with the chance of some afternoon to evening thunderstorms, but we are not forecasting anything severe for Friday evening. Then this Saturday, we have a chance of seeing some severe weather.

Right now, we have a slight risk of seeing severe weather, with the main threats being hail and wind, with a low chance of a tornado or two.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

