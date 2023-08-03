Girls on the Run coming to Siouxland

Registration now open for 3rd through 5th graders
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new program is open to young girls in Siouxland.

It’s called Girls on the Run, made for young ladies of all abilities to connect over a physical activity while teaching them life development skills.

Running is often a stress reliever and will be used to help with team building. The program is different than a school’s traditional track and field.

The Siouxland Y created the program to include problem-solving and building confidence.

“It’s teaching life skills while teaching physical activity. I think this is so important cause when girls come across things that challenge them, they need a way to handle that. They can turn to bad habits or healthy habits like physical activity, things like that,” said Siouxland Y Sports and Recreation Director, Jordan Brees.

The 10-week program was created for girls in 3rd-5th grade and is being offered at 3 locations: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, Dakota Valley, and Boys and Girls Club.

Registration is now open. Click below to register for one of the three locations.

REGISTER | NORM WAITT SR. YMCA

REGISTER | BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

REGISTER | DAKOTA VALLEY

Registration is $150/girl. However, the Siouxland Y is fundraising to subsidize the cost for equal opportunity, allowing girls who can’t afford the $150 to pay just $25 instead.

The fundraising goal for 2023 is $3,750.

If you want to send checks to the Siouxland Y, specify Girls on the Run or online donations - Girls on the Run.

At the end of the season, the team completes a 5k together on October 29th. Anyone is welcome to run this 5K. It will be a fundraiser for next year’s program.

Reach out to jhilyard@nwsymca.org with your name, email, and the site you are interested in coaching at one of the locations.

