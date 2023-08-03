Husker esports team building program as interest grows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Nebraska esports team’s fourth year, they have set out on a new goal: to make esports more accessible and provide students with a place to fulfill their passion for gaming. The esports team is making a name for themselves as they grow a larger footprint with a new arena in the student union.

“I loved that people were embracing that video games can be normal and that it’s a team building thing it can be a real competitive team sport,” said Team President Z Gividen.

The arena will include a wall of video console games, tabletop games for role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, and an area for P-C gaming.

The team has started working out together and eating healthier, in an effort to create better habits and a team environment.

“Especially with like football and everything, you guys like workout together, you guys try to keep each other accountable, we want that same exact energy when it comes to esports,” said Gividen.

They compete against several schools and obviously, Iowa is their biggest rival. The new space will allow them to host their own, in-person tournaments.

Jaiden Schilke, Game Manager for the team said, “It is 99% mental, and a lot of reps go into the mastery of the game, cause it’s down to the micro-movements of the thumb or the wrists or however you operate whether its controller or keyboard.”

The coach of the team Ahman Green, former Nebraska football and NFL player, has been able to bring his expertise on leadership and patience. As well as bridge the gap between those who don’t quite understand why esports is a sport.

“It’s a lot of talent but a lot of hard work and skill to master that talent,” said Schilke.

