Husker esports team building program as interest grows

Former Husker and NFL player Ahman Green is taking his skills virtual by coaching the Nebraska esports team
UNL Esports group grows with new gaming arena.
UNL Esports group grows with new gaming arena.(Jaiden Schilke)
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Nebraska esports team’s fourth year, they have set out on a new goal: to make esports more accessible and provide students with a place to fulfill their passion for gaming. The esports team is making a name for themselves as they grow a larger footprint with a new arena in the student union.

“I loved that people were embracing that video games can be normal and that it’s a team building thing it can be a real competitive team sport,” said Team President Z Gividen.

The arena will include a wall of video console games, tabletop games for role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, and an area for P-C gaming.

The team has started working out together and eating healthier, in an effort to create better habits and a team environment.

“Especially with like football and everything, you guys like workout together, you guys try to keep each other accountable, we want that same exact energy when it comes to esports,” said Gividen.

They compete against several schools and obviously, Iowa is their biggest rival. The new space will allow them to host their own, in-person tournaments.

Jaiden Schilke, Game Manager for the team said, “It is 99% mental, and a lot of reps go into the mastery of the game, cause it’s down to the micro-movements of the thumb or the wrists or however you operate whether its controller or keyboard.”

The coach of the team Ahman Green, former Nebraska football and NFL player, has been able to bring his expertise on leadership and patience. As well as bridge the gap between those who don’t quite understand why esports is a sport.

“It’s a lot of talent but a lot of hard work and skill to master that talent,” said Schilke.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
Iowa woman uninjured after SUV collides with train
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battle fire on Orleans Ave
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles house fire in Morningside
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting

Latest News

Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run coming to Siouxland
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
One man killed after being trapped in grain bin
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
SWAT at Applewood Appts
Sioux City police respond to an early morning robbery