Iowa State Auditor explains ‘watchdog’ role of State Appeal Board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s State Auditor admits most Iowans don’t spend much time thinking a key state board he sits on... the State Appeal Board.

That board approves, or rejects, settlements proposed by Iowa’s Attorney General. Auditor Rob Sand says those settlements don’t always get the board’s “rubber stamp”.

“Auditor Sand, you’ve described yourself as a ‘watchdog’,” said Matt Breen. “How are you a watchdog as it pertains to the Iowa State Appeal Board?” “So, the state appeal board is the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the governor’s director of the department of management,” said Rob Sand, (D) Iowa State Auditor. “And, I don’t know that, until I came along after getting elected in 2018, that there had been any ‘no’ votes on any settlements. But, I have seen five settlements that I looked at and said, ‘I wouldn’t be doing my job if I support this thing’. And, at the end of the day, it’s important for taxpayers to know that there is this board that’s supposed to be a check on the ability to be settling lawsuits against the state. And, that’s what we do. It’s three people sitting on this board. If the attorney general wants to settle something and the client, the state and the governor, wants to settle something, they still need to get our approval to do it.”

“In those five instances, you’re one of three votes,” asked Breen. “How many times did the vote overturn the settlement?” “I have yet to win one,” said Sand. “Every time that I’ve done it, I have felt very clearly that it was the right vote. I would like to win the vote. That would be better because I think there would be a different expectation set for what’s going to get approved as a settlement. But, I’m here to do the right thing. I don’t want to be playing politics. And, if I look at a situation, I think there’s something wrong with that. Then I’m going to do what’s right and vote against it.”

“Is there a solution, or do you simply have to go with the ebb and flow of party politics knowing one of the votes is an appointee of the governor?” asked Breen. “I would hope it wouldn’t be party politics,” said Sand. “There shouldn’t be two sides to waste, fraud and abuse. When the state treasurer was a democrat there were still a couple of times I was the only ‘no’ vote. So, And, maybe it’s not party politics. Maybe what it is is someone being willing to stick their neck out against the people they’re spending their time with to stick up for the people that aren’t there. Sticking up for the people that aren’t present, who don’t really have a say in the matter other than providing the tax dollars, which I think is pretty important.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.