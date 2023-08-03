Man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million

By Dan DeRoos and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) -The U.S. Department of Justice is on the hunt for a former Dublin, Georgia, man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million, telling them he was spreading Christian literature and Bibles in China.

According to the indictment, Jason Gerald Shenk is facing multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged scam that targeted Amish and Mennonites in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ontario from April of 2010 until July of 2019.

According to court documents, Shenk is accused of using the money for the following:

  • payments of approximately $1 million to an online sports gambling website;
  • purchases of equity shares of approximately $850,000 in a privately held nuclear energy company;
  • approximately $4 million in purchases of at least 16 life insurance policies in various people’s names;
  • purchases of diamonds, gold and precious metals in amounts totaling approximately $1 million;
  • purchases of domestic and foreign stocks totaling more than $188,000;
  • payments of approximately $7 million to the company running Shenk’s family farm;
  • purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards totaling more than $820,000; and,
  • purchases of $320,000 in real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile.

In 2016, Shenk denounced his U.S. citizenship, in an attempt to evade detection by the Internal Revenue Service and others, authorities said.

Of the two charities named in the indictment, identified as only “Charity 1″ and “Charity 2,″ Shenk is said to have taken $32 million.

The DOJ and IRS said they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who had contact with Shenk to contact them at 478-752-6810.

Officials with the DOJ said they do not believe Shenk is in the U.S..

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
Iowa woman uninjured after SUV collides with train
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha

Latest News

Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of personal items to go on sale
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lizzo says she is ‘hurt’ by suit filed by former dancers
Former Lizzo dancer says the experience was "really crazy." (Credit: KCAL, KCBS via CNN...
Lizzo sued by former tour dancers
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
13 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say