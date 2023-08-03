No information to suggest game results were manipulated in Iowa, Iowa State gambling scandal

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) affirmed that it does not have any evidence that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University.

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes, with ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers the ones with the highest profiles.

Each is accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Current athletes also face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.

The IRGC stated that they have conducted a thorough review of the wagering information available and that at this time no evidence had been discovered to suggest the outcome of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests. They did say, however, that they would continue to review and investigate the matter.

You can read their full statement below:

The IRGC has conducted a thorough review of wagering information available within the regulated markets in Iowa, which includes a review of how wagering lines move, number of wagers, size of wagers, types of wagers, the settlement of related wagers, discussions with integrity partners, and discussions with the sportsbooks that conduct business and review markets in other states.

As the regulatory agency responsible for gambling and wagering laws in the State of Iowa, IRGC administers the laws and rules for gambling and wagering to ensure the integrity of licensees and their operations. Specifically, as part of the IRGC’s responsibilities to regulate sports wagering, the IRGC is always examining wagering activity utilizing information available from integrity monitoring providers, sportsbooks, other regulatory jurisdictions, sports leagues, law enforcement, and the public. The IRGC will be reviewing this matter further to determine if any administrative violations occurred by any licensed operators in Iowa.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), IRGC cannot provide further comment or additional details.

