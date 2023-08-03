No information to suggest game results were manipulated in Iowa, Iowa State gambling scandal

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2017. The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) affirmed that it does not have any evidence that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University.

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes, with ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers the ones with the highest profiles.

Each is accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Current athletes also face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.

The IRGC stated that they have conducted a thorough review of the wagering information available and that at this time no evidence had been discovered to suggest the outcome of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests. They did say, however, that they would continue to review and investigate the matter.

You can read their full statement below:

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), IRGC cannot provide further comment or additional details.

