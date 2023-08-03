Nominations now accepted for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NE Manufacturing Alliance is now accepting nominations the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest.

Nominations for Nebraska-made products kicked off Tuesday. Later in September, all Nebraskans will be able to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition, with the champion being announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” Mike Johnson, NE Chamber Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Manufacturing said. “Last year’s competition exceeded our expectations with the excitement it created. We can’t wait to see how the public embraces it and who will take the championship title this time!”

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), aims to celebrate Nebraska’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the vast number of Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.

“Nebraska Public Power District is proud to provide power to many of Nebraska’s manufacturers across the state who, in turn, help to power our state’s economy. We’re excited to shine a spotlight on these industries, while highlighting the incredible economic impact they have on Nebraska,” Courtney Dentlinger, NPPD Vice President of Customer Services and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer said.

In 2022, the winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln.

Nominations are accepted online at nemanufacturingalliance.com [nemanufacturingalliance.com].

