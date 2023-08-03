One person dead, one injured after single vehicle crash in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - A Rock Valley woman is dead, and another man is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Sunday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to that accident just after midnight northeast of Rock Valley. Authorities say 21-year-old Kaleb DeBey of Sioux City failed to make the curve at the intersection of 300th Street and Filmore Avenue. His car left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a cement culvert and became airborne.

His passenger, 35-year-old Halee Bliek of Rock Valley, was ejected from the car and was trapped underneath.

Both were taken to the hospital where Bliek died of her injuries. DeBay’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe high speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

This case was a joint investigation between the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Valley Police Department and were assisted by the Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

