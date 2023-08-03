One person dead, one injured after single vehicle crash in Rock Valley

She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Sioux County Radio
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - A Rock Valley woman is dead, and another man is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Sunday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to that accident just after midnight northeast of Rock Valley. Authorities say 21-year-old Kaleb DeBey of Sioux City failed to make the curve at the intersection of 300th Street and Filmore Avenue. His car left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a cement culvert and became airborne.

His passenger, 35-year-old Halee Bliek of Rock Valley, was ejected from the car and was trapped underneath.

Both were taken to the hospital where Bliek died of her injuries. DeBay’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe high speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

This case was a joint investigation between the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Valley Police Department and were assisted by the Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
Iowa woman uninjured after SUV collides with train
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battle fire on Orleans Ave
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles house fire in Morningside
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting

Latest News

High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
South Sioux City man arrested on multiple charges after high-speed pursuit
Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run coming to Siouxland
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
One man killed after being trapped in grain bin