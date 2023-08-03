Plans for more than 130 housing plots in Sioux City just steps away from being finalized

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -As Sioux City grows, so does the need for housing.

One local home builder has plans for a development that could become more than 100 homes and townhomes on Sioux City’s north side.

A soybean field, just off of Bings Court in Sioux City, is part of a plan to develop more than 130 lots for new homes.

“We seem to be going south and east, and we can’t really go north. North is an area that I think would be just a great addition to Sioux City to kind of balance things out, so I think it’s very needed on this end of town,” said Rodney Lieber, the owner of Lieber Construction.

The project is five years in the making, and the construction company heading the project hopes to break ground this fall.

First, city leaders have to approve plans to rezone the land.

“We’ve got to go through Planning & Zoning first, then go from ag to residential and then we have to have the city engineer’s blessing and also the blessing as far as approving what we’re doing out here.” said Lieber.

Lieber says the planned housing will cater to buyers at many income levels.

“Middle income type housing, to a little bit lower income housing, there will be some town homes and there will be also some higher end lots hear. It’s a variation of four different styles of houses that will be here,” said Lieber.

Lieber says he doesn’t know what the project will cost overall, but he’s confident this project will fill the need for housing in Sioux City.

The next step for the project is for Sioux City’s Planning and Zoning Commission to talk about the project at its August 8th meeting.

If the project can start in the fall and stays on schedule, dirt work will hopefully be done by the end of the year.

