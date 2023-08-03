Rain and storm chances return Friday and last through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday started with some areas of dense fog and plenty of cloud cover that kept highs in the 80s during the afternoon.

Other than a few Thursday evening sprinkles, we’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky with lows on Thursday night going into the upper 60s.

Friday is going to give us a lot of cloud cover with a chance of a few showers or thundershowers developing during the day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday night could give western Siouxland some rather strong thunderstorms, but they will lose some of their intensity as they move to the east with lows again in the upper 60s.

We’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorm chances during the day on Saturday as highs reach the low 80s.

We’ll all have to keep an eye on the weather though as we move into Saturday evening and Saturday night.

A cold front will cause some stronger storms to form and some of these could become severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.

Most of Siouxland is in a “slight risk” of severe storms on Saturday evening.

As that storm system moves to the east, some wrap-around rain showers will be likely on Sunday with much cooler highs in the mid 70s.

Will that cooler weather stick around for long next week?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

