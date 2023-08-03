Sen. Chuck Grassley gives details about new Farm Bill during visit to Kooima Ag

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - With the September 30th expiration of the current Farm Bill looming, lawmakers in Washington are continuing to work on drafting the new federal Farm Bill.

KTIV spoke with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa about the progress on the bill. The Republican, who sits on the Senate Ag Committee, said overall, it’s going well. However, Grassley also said it’s unlikely that the bill will be complete by September 30th. In a conversation Grassley had with Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, they concluded the bill will be ready by the end of the year, and a one-year extension on the current bill won’t be needed.

One thing that he says has held up the negotiations is food stamp provisions, and work requirements.

”Don’t forget, nutrition is 84% of all the money in the Farm Bill,” said Grassley. “You could really call it a food stamp bill more than a farm bill. But you’ve got to tie those two things together or you’re not going to get a bill through the House of Representatives.”

Grassley wants to make sure the new Farm Bill includes a plan to maintain crop insurance and apply any added funds towards ag research and foreign ag sales. He’s also hoping for changes in the Conservation Reserve Program to include more marginal land. Grassley says he already has a bipartisan amendment with Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey on this issue.

”Something I try to get into every farm bill, and I was very successful getting it through the House and Senate in the 2015 Farm Bill, but it was taken out in conference-- and that is to put an absolute limit on the amount of money that one farmer can get from the farm program so that we don’t have 10% of the farmers getting 70% of the benefit out of the farm program,” said Grassley.

Right now, members of the U.S. Senate are on recess, and they’ll reconvene in Washington on September 5th. Grassley was spending his recess in northwest Iowa on Wednesday as part of his annual visit to each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Wednesday afternoon, he stopped by Kooima Ag in Rock Valley, Iowa to check out their facilities and answer people’s questions. Kooima Ag was founded 25 years ago and has seen lots of growth since then. Leaders with Kooima say, for them, hosting Grassley was an honor.

”It’s a great testament to the folks of Rock Valley and the city of Rock Valley who, as far as manufacturing goes, operates at a level beyond any city in the U.S. for sure, if not the world, in terms of efficiency and the amount of steel that gets processed in this community,” said David Bernstein, Co-Owner of Kooima Ag.

“If you’re going to have representative government, you’ve got to know what’s on people’s minds,” said Grassley. “And one of the best ways to do it is to have face-to-face meetings like you saw here.”

Grassley will continue holding meetings in counties across the state throughout the month of August.

