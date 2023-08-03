Sioux City Fire Rescue battles house fire in Morningside

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire has damaged a home in Sioux City’s Morningside neighborhood.

The call came in around 7:30 Wednesday night at a home near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and South Pomegranate Street. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the house and flames coming from the side.

The residents of the house had already evacuated, and they had rescued some of their pets, as well.

When crews began to battle the blaze inside, they had to pull back because of heavy smoke inside the house.

“The smoke became more turbulent, which is kind of warning sign for us. I pulled the crews back out of the structure. We knocked down some fire from the outside and then when it was knocked down enough we worked our way back inside,” said Robert Wilson, Assistant Fire Chief.

Crews from MidAmerican Energy were called in to cut off a power line, so firefighters could finish putting out the fire.

No one was injured, but one firefighter was treated for possible heat exhaustion.

According to the residents, the fire started in the kitchen.

